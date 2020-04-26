0 SHARES Share Tweet

Red Bull desperate for Austrian GP to go ahead. Photo/TEAMTALKMEDIA

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 25 – The Austrian GP could open the 2020 season, and Red Bull boss Christian Horner says they are doing “all they can” to facilitate it.

Reports emerged on Friday suggesting that the season was going to start on July 5 at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, the circuit owned by Red Bull, with a second round held there the following week.

Only a second wave of the COVID-19 virus, which has already forced the first nine races of 2020 to be shelved, could cause these plans to be abandoned.

And Horner is looking forward to the prospect of starting the season at the Red Bull Ring and says they will do “all they can” to facilitate it considering the restrictions that would be in place.

“We are hopeful and it would be a great start for the championship if it is deemed safe to do so. I know Red Bull are doing all they can to facilitate the race,” he told The Sun.

“If the medical authorities and government agree, then it would give us a starting point that others could follow on from.

“Obviously a lot of research has gone on into how a race could be hosted without fans and the minimum amount of people in attendance.

“Procedures would be put in place, including testing with team numbers reduced to around 80 people.

“But it is always important to have a target, even in times of uncertainty like these. If you have no target in life, then things just drift.

“The global crisis is bigger than our sport, but if you put a marker in the sand and say, July 5th is the starting point, if things change and get worse, they can always be changed.

“At this point in time and where we sit, it is a positive target for the sport to have and if it needs to alter that, then there is plenty of time in which to do so.

“It is all set up and ready to go. It is just a case of flicking the switch. It is a bespoke facility all geared up for F1.

“I think the Red Bull Ring have the ability to react quicker than any other circuit in the world.”

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)