Ziyech slams Eredivisie league decision as nonsense

Ziyech fired home a magnificent opening goal

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Apr 25 – Hakim Ziyech is massively disappointed that the Dutch Football Federation decided to cancel the Eredivisie season without naming a champion.

The Eredivisie became the first major European football league to end its season because of the global pandemic on Friday.

In addition to champion being named, promotion and relegation to and from the top flight will not take place for next season.

The decision not to crown an overall winner seems fair, with Ajax leading AZ Alkmaar on goal difference after both having played 25 games. But winger Ziyech, who will leave for Chelsea this summer, clearly disagrees.

“Come on, what nonsense I have heard?” Ziyech, who is reportedly on his way to Chelsea, said to AD.

“We are at the top anyway. All those stories that AZ deserved more because they defeated us twice. So the goal difference, as it always is, doesn’t count now?

“Bullsh*t, of course. How did PSV become champion in 2007? Exactly, on one goal.

“That we are not official champions, well. Of course, I would also have preferred to have won the title on the field, but if you have to choose one club as champion, that is Ajax to me.

“That would have been my closing in style. As it is now, you do not want it to end. But over a longer period of time, I will cherish my best memories.

“And then, of course, that brings up last season. The championship, but especially our journey in the Champions League, how we amazed the whole world with our game. It all fit.

“That not only gives me a special feeling for all the players, but I think it will last forever. We left something at Ajax. And for me, it is now time for something new.”

