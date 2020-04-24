No FIFA ban for Adel Amrouche debt, just yet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Harambee Stars head coach Adel Amrouche passes over instructions during a past session at the City Stadium in Nairobi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu/File

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has six more days to furnish FIFA with proof of payment to former head coach Adel Amrouche, or the world football governing body finally wields the axe to cut off Kenya from the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

FIFA’s 30-day ultimatum to the Federation to pay the former coach Sh109mn in compensation for unlawful sacking expired today (April 24) and in a communique to FKF, FIFA says the Federation now has up to April 30 to conclude the payment to avoid further sanctions.

“We have received the response from FIFA and they have said they will make the final decision on May 18th. We will wait for it but as at now, we do not have that kind of money to pay out. We are struggling to make other ends meet and as at now, it is difficult for us,” FKF boss Nick Mwendwa told Capital Sport on Friday evening.

The Federation had earlier asked FIFA to give it more time to make the payment, but in response, the world football governing body said it would do that only if Amrouche agrees to it.

The Belgian coach who is now in Botswana however refused to give FKF an extension, saying he had already waited for six years.

“The case will be resubmitted to a member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on 18 May 2020 for evaluation in order to decide on harsher sanctions to be imposed on the Football Kenya Federation, which may lead, amongst others, to a possible expulsion from FIFA competitions,” the letter from FIFA, which Capital Sport is in possession of, reads in part.

Former Harambee Stars head coach Adel Amrouche with former Football Kenya Federation chief Sam Nyamweya during a past press briefing in Nairobi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu/File

It added; “The Football Kenya Federation is invited to provide the secretariat to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee with its position, including proof of payment of any outstanding amounts, by 30 April 2020 at the latest.”

“Should the Football Kenya Federation fail to submit a statement within the stipulated deadline, a member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee will decide on the case using the file in its possession (cf. art. 20 par. 5 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code).”

Failure to submit any proof of payment will see Kenya banned from participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which are yet to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government had also stated they will not be drawn into the financial tussle and asked the Federation to take care of its own mess.

The current office reiterates it is not to blame for the mess, blaming the previous regime led by Sam Nyamweya for sacking the coach six years ago.

