Leipzig’s Timo Werner ready to join Liverpool

Timo Werner has scored 10 times in his past six Bundesliga games

LEIPZIG, Germany, Apr 23 – RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is ready to sign for Liverpool if they pay his Sh6.9bn (£52m) release clause before it expires on June 15.

But Liverpool, like in January, do not intend to make a move for Werner before his release clause expires.

Werner, whose release clause was inserted when he extended his contract last summer until 2023, described his pride at interest from the Premier League leaders in February.

The German international was close to joining Bayern Munich last summer in a €30m deal and the Bundesliga leaders remain interested in signing him.

Werner has also hailed countryman Jurgen Klopp as “the best coach in the world” and believes Liverpool’s style of play suits him amid reports of a move to Anfield.

He has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season for RB Leipzig, including four to help his club reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

-By Sky Sports

