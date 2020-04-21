Umtiti set for Barca stay amid EPL interest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 21 – Manchester United and Arsenal seem likely to miss out on signing defender Samuel Umtiti as he appears to be staying at Barcelona for next season.

According to The Sun via Spanish outlet Sport, the France defender is determined to stay and fight for his place with the Catalan giants, rather than risk moving to another club.

The 26-year-old is known to be ‘high’ on both Premier League giants’ ‘wishlists’, however Sport reports that Umtiti is not prepared to leave as he is settled in Catalonia.

Despite that, Barca are still open to offers for the player, with the current LaLiga champions hoping to raise funds to boost their transfer budget for upcoming summer window.

World Cup winner Umtiti had established himself as one of the best defenders in the world before being hit by injury issues over the past two seasons.

The Sun adds that the Frenchman is contracted until 2023 and that Umtiti is even ‘hopeful’ of securing a new deal with Barca.

United, meanwhile, are looking for a long-term partner for Harry Maguire, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not fully convinced by the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones, while Roma loanee Chris Sammling looks certain to be sold this summer.

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is also high on United’s list of targets after struggling to adapt to life in Serie A, but a former Red Devils star has urged the Dutchman to stay in Italy and prove his worth.

Arsenal’s hopes of returning to their former glory are still hampered by defensive issues, with Mikel Arteta looking to give that side of his team a major shot in the arm this summer.

Indeed, their latest target appears to be Reims centre-back Disasi, with the Gunners already failing in an effort to sign him back in January.

