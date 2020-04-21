Liverpool told to meet Brozovic’s release clause

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 21 – Liverpool would need to fork out Sh 6.8 billion (£52million) to trigger Marcelo Brozovic’s release clause at Inter Milan, if they pursue him in the off-season.

Recent reports claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s side had made ‘initial contact’ with midfielder Brozovic’s agent Miroslav Bicanic regarding a possible transfer.

However, Italian website Calciomercato, via the Daily Express, claims that no club, including Liverpool, have yet made a proposal.

The Croatia international, whose contract will expire in June 2022, has a £52m exit clause and Inter are currently trying to extend his deal at the San Siro.

However, Calciomercato add that Liverpool are ‘waiting in the background’ and ‘observing the situation with interest,’ as Klopp believes Brozovic is the missing piece to his central midfield conundrum.

The 27-year-old is considered to be one of the best passers of a ball in Italian football, and Klopp is keen to add that type of midfielder to his engine room – with every other base in his side covered.

Inter, however, are in the process of trying to strengthen their squad and not weaken it, so the Reds will have at the very least met that clause to get their man.

