Betway rolls out coronavirus relief program for the needy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 18 – In a bid to lend a hand to vulnerable people in communities during this difficult time when the world is fighting the novel coronavirus, betting firm Betway through its enterprise ‘The Betway Cares Initiative’, will provide relief to Kenyan citizens who have been greatly affected by the pandemic.

Betway will be distributing care packages in partnership with IWO Consultancy who work closely with community based organizations and churches.

The care packages that will include foodstuffs and personal protective equipment will be delivered door-to-door to the needy members of various communities around Nairobi.

A majority of Kenyans have been greatly affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus with many losing jobs and businesses shutting down.

“As a brand, we have dedicated ourselves to supporting communities in sports. As such, the Betway Cares initiative is an extension of that support especially at a time when Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet,” Betway Country Manager Leon Kiptum said.

He added; “We endeavor to lessen the burden for the communities and will be distributing the care packages amidst this pandemic with a hope for a better tomorrow.”

The care packages will be distributed in the next few days to 300 families across different informal settlements in Nairobi County.

“We are very grateful for the donation from Betway which will provide food and hygiene items for one family for approximately 30 days. This donation will support 300 homes in Mukuru Nyayo, Deep Sea, Bangladesh and Githongoro slums in and around Nairobi. All donations are being done in conjunction with The Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund and area chiefs,” IWO CEO Consultancy Olive Gachara stated.

Through the Betway Cares initiative, Betway urges Kenyans to follow advice from the Ministry of Health by maintaining personal hygiene and social distance to prevent further spread of the pandemic.

