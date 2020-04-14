Kenyan Wanjiru given anti-doping suspension

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Daniel Wanjiru winning at the 2015 Prague Half Marathon.PHOTO/IAAF

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been handed a provisional suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for an Athlete Biological Passport violation under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

The AIU made the announcement on Tuesday evening, the athlete becoming yet another high profile Kenyan athlete to be suspended for a doping violation, after former world record holder Wilson Kipsang was also suspended early this year.

He becomes the fourth Kenyan athlete to be suspended this year. Others are Kenneth Kiprop (presence of (terbutaline), Alfred Kipketer and Kipsang who were both suspended because of failure to notify on their whereabouts with the latter also charged with tampering or attempting to tamper with samples.

An athlete biological passport is an individual electronic record for professional athletes, in which profiles of biological markers of doping and results of doping tests are collated over a period of time.

Athletes are usually nabbed or suspended over inconsistencies in their passports, which is tracked over a period of time.

Wanjiru has been charged under article 2.2 of the World Anti Doping Agency code.

It states; “The success or failure of the use of prohibited substance or a prohibited method was used or attempted to be used for an anti-doping rule violation to be committed.”

Wanjiru’s star shot to the limelight in 2017 when he clinched the London Marathon, coming just a year after his success at the Amsterdam Marathon and Prague Half Marathon where he won both.

The 27-year old’s attempt to defend his title in 2018 ended in futility as he finished eight while his attempt at a second crown last year ended in an 11th place finish in a race won by Eliud Kipchoge.

