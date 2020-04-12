Klopp keen on Sevilla defender Diego Carlos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 12 – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eager to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla but could face competition from Barcelona.

Despite also having the best defensive record in the Premier League this season, Klopp is refusing to rest on his laurels and is still looking to see how he can improve his side next term – with Carlos a major target, according to reports in Spain.

The 27-year-old centre-back has had an impressive debut season for Sevilla since he joined from Nantes for £16million (€18m) last summer.

His performances have attracted the attention of several top clubs across Europe, with the Reds, Barca, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid all vying for his signature.

However, according to Spanish publication Sport, via the Daily Express, Klopp not only sees the defender as the ideal partner to play alongside Virgil van Dijk but he has the funds to complete the transfer too.

The report adds that Liverpool believes Carlos’ physical game would see him adapt easily into Premier League life and have the finances to activate the player’s £66m (€75m) release clause, if necessary.

Although, a report published this week claimed that Carlos could be available for a cut-price fee of between €45m and €50m, due to their current financial crisis within football.

Carlos’ current contract keeps him at Sevilla until 2024 and when asked about the reports of him being linked to Liverpool the defender maintained that he has told his agent to only contact him about “firm” offers.

Meanwhile, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has admitted that he would like to return to Porto at some stage in his career.

Neves, who has been linked with Liverpool over the past year, previously burst onto the scene at Porto after coming through their academy, going on to become the youngest player ever to be captain in a Champions League match.

In his final season with Porto, he found himself under the tutelage of Nuno Espirito Santo, before the duo both left for Wolves in 2017 – guiding the club out of the Championship and into the European positions of the Premier League.

Neves’ form since stepping up to the English top flight has seen him linked with a number of big clubs, with Liverpool and Manchester United among the destinations touted.

