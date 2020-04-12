Chelsea want big money from Real for Kante

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Chelsea have put a massive price tag on midfielder N’Golo Kante after reported interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The World Cup winner is reportedly the subject of growing interest from the Spanish giants, who are ready to test their luck by making an approach to the Blues for the star, just a year after luring his former teammate Eden Hazard to the Bernabeu in a £100m deal.

Links between Kante and Real date back to earlier this season when it was claimed the midfielder had ‘lost faith’ in Chelsea’s ability to challenge for the Premier League title and that Kante ‘dreams of wearing the white’ of Real Madrid.

And those rumours have cranked up a notch over the past few weeks with Diario Madridista claiming Zinedine Zidane was desperate to bring his countryman to the club when the summer window opens.

However, the same publication claims Chelsea have responded to growing interest in the player by slapping a mammoth asking price of between £70.3million (€80m) and £79.1million (€90m) on his head.

It’s believed that asking price for the 29-year-old would deter Real from making a move with the report claiming that asking price is likely to be beyond their price range.

Furthermore, Chelsea have more cause for relief amid claims that Kante’s reported £280,000 a week wage package is also beyond what Real are willing to offer him, while the player’s age – 29 – is also reported to have dissuaded them from following up their initial interest.

As such, Diario Madrista now claim Los Blancos bosses have two alternative targets in mind to Kante, with targets of both Liverpool and Manchester United now in their range instead.

Top of Real’s wishlist now, is apparently Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, with the 24-year-old strongly linked with a summer move to Anfield.

The player’s agent Alvaro Torres recently admitted plenty of big clubs had taken an interest in his client, with Real’s name among those mentioned.

“It is obvious that there are many important clubs that have asked for him, he has spent three seasons at a high level,” Torres told Canal Sur Radio.

“Yes, it is true that Real has taken an interest, we said it to Napoli, but at the moment he must concentrate on his team.

“In the summer we will see. He is a midfielder who will mark an era.”

Those rumours are only likely to grow after it was suggested Napoli had reduced the player’s asking price to this bargain fee.

Real are also reported to be considering a move for Rennes sensation Edouardo Camavinga. The 17-year-old midfielder has been linked with moves to Tottenham and Manchester United – but now it’s reported we can add Real’s name to his growing list of admirers.

