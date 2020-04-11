‘Mane must move on to win Ballon d’Or’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sadio Mane’s Liverpool lead the English Premier League

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 11 – Diomansy Kamara says Sadio Mane won’t win the Ballon d’Or with current Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The 28-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions this season, helping Liverpool to a 25-point lead at the summit of the Premier League.

Mane has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season along with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk and that has led to reported interest from Real Madrid.

And Kamara reckons Mane could have to move away from the club if he wants to win the Ballon d’Or at some point in his career.

“If Mane, one day wants to win the Ballon d’Or, he may have to leave Liverpool as the club are maybe not the best advocates for him, despite their outstanding performances,” Kamara told ESPN.

“Now he needs to continue to work, and maybe even change clubs, because we’ve seen that Liverpool don’t really play to Mane’s strengths and [people] gave their votes to Virgil van Dijk even though Mane and to a lesser extend Mohamed Salah were equally in the running.

“Considering his value in the market, considering the quality of the side he’s playing in, there aren’t many other clubs he could go to today to make a major leap.

“So we have to talk about Real Madrid. His style of play is a bit closer to the criteria they’re looking for over there, and if I was his agent, I’d take him to Spain.

“We all dream of seeing Mane in the colours of Real Madrid, and we know that Zinedine Zidane appreciates him, but will it become a reality? We’ll have to see.”

