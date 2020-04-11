Kubwa: I feel for Snow over Kenya Open postponement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jeff Kubwa in action at 12th Hole Bunker. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Kenyan professional golfer Jeff Kubwa has revealed that he feels deeply for top star Greg Snow following the postponement of the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship.

The Kenya Open was scheduled to return to the European Tour for the umpteenth time in March but the dream to challenge the crème de la crème of the prestigious series was shuttered due to the outbreak of the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

“I honestly feel for (Greg) Snow and also (Dismas) Indiza, but there’s nothing we can do to revert the status of the situation. Snow has displayed some awesome golfing skills in the Safari Tour and I feel sad that he was not able to showcase talent at the biggest stage,” stated Jeff.

“The postponement of the Kenya Open was, by and large, a major blow to the country,” added Kubwa, who turned pro at plus two handicap on August 1 2017.

Jeff Kubwa in action in a past event. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kubwa believes the Safari Tour provided a befitting platform for Kenyans to excel in the European Tour event.

“The concept of Safari Tour was a good one given the level of competition and the fact that the event spread it’s tentacles as far afield to the neighboring country. I believe Greg was in probably his best form ever while Indiza was in great shape after emerging the Tour Champion after four events in Uganda and seven in Kenya.

We had players from as far afield as Malawi, Uganda, South Africa, Tanzania and Nigeria. So, it was a great build up well in time for great things. It’s our prayer that Safari Tour continues and is bigger and better in the coming years. We don’t know how long this coronavirus pandemic will take but again it might as well end and we return to normalcy,” Kubwa offered.

Muthaiga Golf Club Pro Jeff Kubwa pose after a past event. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kubwa started golfing aged 11 years at Eldoret Golf Club and grew to become one of the leading amateur golfers in the country.

He made his pro debut during the 2017 edition of the Tusker Malt Uganda Open at Uganda Golf Club where he was among 31 Kenyan pros who graced the biggest tournament in the neighboring country.

His father John Kubwa was an employee at the Eldoret Club, where Kubwa junior displayed great potential and was able to play for the club in a number of events until 2011 when the club made him a honorary member.

Jeff Kubwa takes a break at Muthaiga Golf Club. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Former Muthaiga Golf Club chairman Edwin Kinyua identified Kubwa’s potential and recommended him for a honorary membership at Muthaiga Golf Club and put under veteran Charles Farrar for further training.

In 2016 Kubwa finished second in the Golfer of The Year (presently Kenya Amateur Golf Championship) series which got his mitts on a 2017 Barclays Kenya Open slot.

In his litany of achievements, Kubwa has also represented Kenya amateur team to several regional events.

Jeff Kubwa walking out of the Club House. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

During the 2017 Victoria Cup at Entebbe Golf Club in Uganda, he was among the key members of the team.

At the club level, Kubwa was part of Muthaiga’s winning team for the Nairobi District Foursomes and the Tannahill Shield.

-By Raymond Makhaya-

