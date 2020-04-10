Klopp could sell Salah to fund Werner move

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah applauds the victory over Bournemouth at Anfield

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Apr 10 – Pundit Charlie Nicholas believes Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could break up his front three in order to bring in RB Leipzig star Timo Werner.

Reds boss Klopp inherited Roberto Firmino upon his arrival on Merseyside and brought Sadio Mane and Salah to the club in successive summer transfer windows.

The trio have since become one of the most feared attacks in Europe and they have played vital roles in Liverpool’s success in recent seasons.

However, Liverpool have been tipped to freshen up their options in the upcoming transfer window with a swoop for RB Leipzig striker Werner, who has made no secret of his admiration for his fellow German Klopp.

Several pundits have predicted the striker to fit in with or disrupt the Liverpool attack and, for Nicholas, the latter is the most likely outcome.

Explaining his reasoning for adding Mane to his Premier League team of the season, the pundit told Sky Sports: “His consistency is second to none, while his pace frightens defences.

“As much as Liverpool are talking about Timo Werner coming from RB Leipzig and potential other buys, it might be Salah that gets moved on.

“I would be careful about Mane, as I believe even Lionel Messi picked him as one of his Ballon d’Or choices. Salah has been great and Liverpool fans love him, but the two they may want to keep are Mane and Firmino.

“They have more options about them, not better players necessarily. Salah is that type as he gets the goals.”

Mane, Firmino and Salah have scored 49 goals and assisted 33 others between them in all competitions this term.

In other news, Mane has been told that Liverpool may not be the best club for him if he wants to achieve Ballon d’Or glory.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)