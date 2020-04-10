Fernandes determined to become a Man United legend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LON DON, United Kingdom, Apr 10 – Manchester United midfield ace Bruno Fernandes has named eight club legends and vowed to be counted among them one day.

The Portuguese playmaker has made an impressive start to his United career, providing three goals and four assists for his new side.

And Fernandes is keen to become a club legend, like the idols he watched growing up as a Red Devils fan.

“I have already said this a lot of times but it was a dream come true,” Fernandes said. “For me, ever since I was a kid, it was a dream playing for Manchester United.

“Manchester United was and is one of the biggest clubs in the world. You look in the past and when I’m younger, you look at the players who played for Manchester United.

“You see the biggest stars in the world. You see the best players in the world. You have players from everywhere and also, we talked a lot and I told you about Cristiano.

“I looked at Manchester with more interest when Cristiano was here, because it’s normal when you have Portuguese players in some teams, you look at them more than other teams.”

“But at that moment, I started to look at Manchester in a different way because you see Cristiano but then you also see the team and you have Paul Scholes, you have [Wayne] Rooney, you have [Ryan] Giggs and you have Roy Keane, [Eric] Cantona before.

“You have a lot of players… I don’t know… [Ruud] van Nistelrooy… I can stay here for hours saying all the names of players for Manchester United.

“Also Nani, who’s played with me. You have big stars playing here. Joining Manchester United was so easy because since I was a kid, it was a dream, so for me, doing this step, a big step to the Premier League and Manchester United was perfect.”

