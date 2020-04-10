Coutinho would enjoy Premier League return

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 10 – Philippe Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian says the Barcelona midfielder would most likely be happy to return to the Premier League.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a return to England with Chelsea and Manchester United among the clubs reportedly interested in the 27-year-old.

Barca are rumoured to have offered Coutinho to Chelsea for just £57m, while Man Utd are said to have made their enquires.

And now Coutinho’s agent Joorabchian thinks his client would welcome a Premier League return but has warned about the financial implications of the current coronavirus pandemic.

“The fact I’m an Arsenal supporter is not a secret,” Joorabchian told Sky Sports.

“I don’t have any preference where the players go. I don’t try to push someone to one club or another. Everything is a possibility.

“After the Champions League game he played in England we had a long chat about it.

“The Premier League is something that he has always enjoyed playing in, and loved playing in, and would probably love to come back and play in.

“The question is what are going to be the financial conditions of all the clubs, including Barcelona and all the Premier League clubs at the end of this pandemic.”

