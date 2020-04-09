Kenya Rugby Union annuls 2019/20 season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kenya Cup action between Kenya Harlequins and Kabras Sugar at the RFUEA Ground on February 9, 2019. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – The Kenya Rugby has announced the cancellation of the entire 2019/2020 rugby season with no promotion, relegation or league winners due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the Union through Honorary Secretary Ian Mugambi said all leagues and championships will be annulled and there will be now winners as the season was on the play-off stage.

“We are in challenging times with the worldwide breakout of the Novel Corona Virus. This situation has affected our way of life meaning no training, rugby events or matches are feasible in the foreseen future,”

“At the point of disruption, the leagues were at the play off stages and none of the leagues had qualified winners,”

“This decision is not intended to in any way diminish the games that have already taken place or the efforts of everyone involved. A range of options were explored, as far as possible and a broad consensus was reached across the game as to the most appropriate outcome,” the statement read in part.

The regular Kenya Cup season had been completed and the season was headed to the play-offs. In the regular season, Kabras Sugar led the standings with holders KCB second and they were already qualified for the semi-finals.

In the Championship, Strathmore University were well on course for a top-flight return after one season in the second tier and were leading the standings by a margin.

