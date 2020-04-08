KGU asks clubs to set up kitty for caddies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – The Kenya Golf Union has asked clubs all over the country to set up welfare kitties for caddies who have essentially been thrown out of work after the latest government directives to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday directed that all golf clubs in the country be closed after violating the social distancing rules, continuing their activities as normal despite the threat posed by the coronavirus.

In a statement signed by chairman Anthony Murage, the Union says the caddies whose services will no longer be used under the new directives will be hard hit financially hence the need to have them supported.

Meanwhile, Murage says they will comply with the directive to shut down all club houses, but individual caddie-free golfers will be allowed to clubs, but on member-only basis.

“Golfers can play as long as they do not use the services of caddies ad strictly maintaining social distancing. For this, golfers can either play alone or in groups of twos or threes. The starting intervals must be at least 10 minutes and golfers must not gather at the starters,” the statement further directed.

Meanwhile, the Union has suspended all handicaps, in the country for a period of 30 days as the country continues to monitor the spread of the virus.