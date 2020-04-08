City Stars players, staff donate in Kibera

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi CIty Stars players distributing essentials to the people of Kibera. PHOTO/City Stars/Twitter

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – National Super League leaders Nairobi City Stars and their chief sponsors the Jonathan Jackson Foundation distributed food and essential items in Kibera as they played their CSR role in helping communities deal with the financial impact that the coronavirus has had in the informal settlements.

City Stars and their sponsors partnered Team Pankaj for Wednesday’s exercise and hope to reach to at least 10,000 families by the end of the month.

“We would not be able to get where we are as a club without the support of the community. As such, we will continue to work with the Jonathan Jackson Foundation, Team Pankaj and other willing partners to ensure we reach as many vulnerable communities as we can,” City Stars CEO Patrick Korir stated.

The teams distributed at 10 locations including Soweto, Ayani, Kianda, Mama Okinda among many others in Kibera, with plans to increase the geographical scope of their giving.

The foundation chairman Jonathan Jackson stated they will continue to welcome partnerships as they look to play a bigger role in cushioning those who are not able to sustain themselves at this difficult time.

“We work with these communities on a daily basis, and therefore understand their needs. In working with organizations like the Nairobi City Stars, we have access to manpower and support that allows us reach a wide section of the community in a short period of time,” Jackson stated.

Just like all teams in the country, City Stars have been inactive during this spell but the players have been urged to train on their own at home.

The Kawangware based outfit currently lead the Super League standings with a healthy gap and are on the verge of a return to top flight football after three seasons in the cold.

