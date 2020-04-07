KTTA postpone 2020 events due to COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) in close consultation with stakeholders, has decided to postpone its 2020 calendar activities until the current coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

KTTA Chairman Andrew Mudibo said the move is geared towards the wellness of the playing fraternity, officials and fans.

“They are our top priority and the precautionary measure is being adopted in the best interests of stakeholders. Sports is not a cure to the virus but in the spirit of staying home and social distancing, we are putting all events on hold until things clear up,” Mudibo stated.

He added that the Association will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and that the decision to postpone calendar events will, by and large, ensure that players can lay the much-needed emphasis on their health and fitness.

“We encourage players to stay at home but also carry out light training just to keep fit while also protecting oneself,” added Mudibo

In the busy 2020 calendar, KTTA had planned to hold a revamped Kenya Open where world ranking players will be invited to spice up the auspicious occasion.

“This year we hope to make the Kenya Open bigger and better as this will be our next big event since hosting the ITTF Africa Top 16 Cup in 2018,” Mudibo said.

Meanwhile, the KTTA has today expressed its deepest sympathies to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

“Coronavirus poses a threat to the well-being of the entire sporting fraternity and indeed human race with more than a million people already infected globally. The number of people reported to have succumbed to the deadly virus has alsi risen to worrying levels.”

“It is our prayer that the relevant stakeholders will work tirelessly to innovate some means to contain the spread of this virus ostensibly to save the sporting industry from imminent collapse.”

