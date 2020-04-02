COVID-19: KPL remains suspended indefinitely

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gor Mahia fans cheer on their team during a past match. The fun will have to wait for now, as the country combats the spread of COVID-19. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) remains suspended indefinitely as the league managers continue to wait on government directives to resume owing to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

The government announced the suspension of any gatherings while the ministry of sports closed down all sporting facilities as a means of combating the spread of the virus, essentially shutting down sports all over the country.

The Football Kenya Federation had mid last month announced that all football in the country, including the top tier, would be suspended until the first week of April, but the situation currently does not allow for its return.

“We had a brief talk on Friday with some members of the Governing Council and we decided we will not have a formal meeting, virtual or in the office until we get more directives from the government. As at that, the league remains suspended indefinitely until we get a way forward,” KPL CEO Jaco Oguda told Capital Sport.

“As at now, it is a wait and see game. At this point, football is secondary to anything. Health comes first and football will only come back when that is taken care of,” further stated Oguda.

The league had been scheduled to conclude on May 23, but with three match weeks now lost, the same is expected to be stretched.

Ideally, Oguda had disclosed to Capital Sport that they aim to finish the league by at least June 30. With projections stating that the next one month might be crucial, the hope of finishing up by the end of June might be short lived.

Practically, the league managers are now open to an extension of up to August. But, Oguda says they remain committed to finishing the season.

Gor Mahia are currently leading the standings with 54 points, seven ahead of second placed Kakamega Homeboyz. On the opposite end of the standings, Sony Sugar are already relegated and there will only be one team following them down.

Zoo Kericho, Nzoia Sugar, Chemelil Sugar and Kisumu All Stars are all in the race to avoid dropping into that one slot.

Twenty-three rounds of matches have already been played and there are nine remaining. Gor just need seven wins to mathematically confirm their status as record extending champions.

With training grounds closed down, teams have now resorted to asking their players to train from home as they maintain fitness with hope that the world will resume normal programming soon.

