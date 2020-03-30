Keep fit-AWCON chasing Ouma to Starlets

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma gestures on the bench during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification match against Malawi at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on September 1, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma has urged his players to ensure they keep their fitness levels up amidst the sports facilities lockdown occasioned by government directives to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Starlets are preparing for the first round of the 2020 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) which are expected to be scheduled immediately after the current state of health all over the world improves.

The first leg against neighbors Tanzania was to be played next month, but the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced it was shelving the games due to the health fears currently on.

“We are not sure when the qualifiers will be staged but at the moment we just need to ensure we continue keeping safe and training on our own as well to keep fit. Most of the players were on pre-season before sports was stopped and we know we have a lot to do,” Ouma told Capital Sport.

He added; “We don’t want the players to lose that momentum so as the technical bench we have advised them on what to do and the kind of exercises they can do to keep fit. Of course sometimes it is hard to monitor and it all goes down to personal discipline.”

The tactician hopes the experience and fitness picked up from playing at the Turkish Tournament at the beginning of the month will not be lost.

“We had very tough games to play and we picked up enough experience and match fitness. We have found ourselves in a situation where we cant do much but we now need to adjust accordingly,” Ouma noted.

