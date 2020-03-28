Wanyama donates sanitizing kits in Mathare

3 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – The Victor Wanyama Foundation in partnership with Kenya Red Cross, Africa Yoga Project and the Gina Din Foundation donated sanitizing kits and foodstuff to over two hundred families in Mathare, Nairobi.

The donations were coordinated from the Billian Center and Cynthia Wanyama, the Victor Wanyama Foundation CEO, says they intend to reach out to more families in informal settlements in the coming days.

“It’s very important to listen to what the health experts are saying over this issue. Let’s wash our hands regularly, minimize our movements and interactions and basically just follow what the government and health experts are advising,” Wanyama said.

“My foundation, its partners such as the Kenya Red Cross and the Africa Yoga Project will do all they can to help during this period,” he added.

The Harambee Stars captain who recently moved to Canadian side Impact Monreal has also urged Kenyans to follow the set guidelines as the government through its various arms tries to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

“We were overwhelmed as more numbers kept trickling in but we are glad to have played our part. This will go a long way in ensuring the 200 families in Mathare observe hygiene during this period that everyone is fighting coronavirus,” Cynthia said.

Coronavirus has claimed over 27,000 people globally while there are slightly over 600,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

In Kenya, there 31 confirmed cases while the government announced the first death on Thursday evening.

