Starlets staffer tests negative for coronavirus

Harambee Starlets physiotherapist Bruce Juma (right) was tested for coronavirus after complaining of a fever. PHOTO/Football Kenya Federation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Harambee Starlets physiotherapist Bruce Juma has tested positive for coronavirus after being admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital on Wednesday complaining of a fever.

Juma was part of the Starlets contingent that travelled to Turkey for as tournament at the beginning of this month and returned on the 12th.

“He checked himself into hospital on Wednesday and had to be admitted as they undertook the tests whose results take 12 hours. They came back last evening and the results are negative. We are thankful to God that everything is okay,” Football Kenya Federation Secretary General Barry Otieno told Capital Sport.

Starlets have been on self-quarantine since their return from Turkey, acting on directives from the government that any sportsperson who might have travelled out of the country over the last month should self-isolate for at least two weeks.

Head coach David Ouma has also confirmed that everyone in the team is okay and no one is under threat at the moment.

“We arrived on the 12th and immediately the following day we all went to Mbagathi Hospital where everyone was tested and we were okay. We took the 14-day quarantine period and it is only Bruce who had some problems, but I think it was just some false alarm because of change of weather and probably fatigue,” Ouma told Capital Sports.

The team having arrived on the 12th had their two weeks ending on Thursday midnight and Otieno says everyone is okay and no one else has had any health concerns in that period of time.

The other team which had been in self isolation over the last month include the national sevens team which finished their 14 day period on Tuesday and are now free to interact with the rest of society.

The government has stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the virus with 31 confirmed cases now reported, with one unfortunate death in Nairobi and one recovery of Patient Two.

Sports has been hardly hit with the new COVID-19 pandemic, with events being postponed or cancelled. All leagues have been halted from the second week of March and with hope that things might be stable by the first week of April, it highly looks unlikely.

The government will effect a dusk to dawn curfew from Friday in a bid to combat the spread of the virus with Mombasa, Kilifi, Nairobi and Siaya among the towns earmarked as hot spot zones.

