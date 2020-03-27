‘I miss hugging people I love’, says Arteta after recovering from Covid-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Arsenal have been in the English top-flight since 1919 but Mikel Arteta’s side could be drawn into a relegation scrap

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 27 – People should be “emotionally more open” after the coronavirus pandemic, says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta following his recovery.

Arteta, 38, tested positive for the virus on 12 March but has since recovered after self-isolating.

“We are in a world here where everything is social media, everything is a WhatsApp text,” the Spaniard said.

“But how important is touching each other, feeling each other and hugging each other?

“I miss that with a lot of the people I love.

“We have to be emotionally more open. We have to tell each other what we are feeling.”

Arteta reported feeling unwell after it was confirmed Evangelos Marinakis – the owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who played Arsenal in the Europa League in February – had coronavirus on 10 March.

On Thursday Arteta said he was feeling “completely recovered” and urged people to follow the government’s advice on staying at home.

“It’s one virus that is putting the world aside and it’s transforming everything that we prioritise in life. So we have to take that lesson,” he told the Arsenal website.

“We cannot just in two or three months’ time – if we are able to get over this quickly – forget about this, because it’s so important.”

Arsenal players were due to report for training earlier this week after competing a two-week isolation period, but their return has been postponed.

Arteta said his main concern was his three children after his wife and their nanny contracted the virus.

Arteta self-isolated in a room and a bathroom for two or three days but his wife fell ill shortly afterwards.

“I am a very positive person and I try to take the moment to say OK, what can we take from this?” he said.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to wake up with my kids and dedicate my time and listen to them.

“We are in the household together and we are really enjoying those moments as well.”

-BY BBC SPORT-

