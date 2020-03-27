Betway offers an alternative to its punters amid Covid-19 pandemic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Betway offers alternative to its punters via casino

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – International Betting firm Betway has provided an alternative for their punters through its casino after the effect of the Covid-19 that has halted sport worldwide.

With an array of different casino options including slot games, tables, video poker and scratch games, Betway continues to show its commitment to providing and exceptional gaming experience to its customers.

This is after the company launched eSports that is a competitive level gaming played online.

Casino offers popular games such as kings of cash, roulette, deuces wild poker, playboy and cash of kingdoms which are available for players to try your luck on. Each game has a minimum wager tagged to it.

With the recent suspension of sports leagues across the world following the outbreak of the coronavirus, this product will offer an alternative for gamers to continue entertaining themselves.

Apart from casino, online gamers also gave the option of eSports which are competitive level gaming that involves teams of people playing games against each other at a professional level, regularly winning huge sums of money as prizes.

Subscribers can access more of this via https://www.betway.co.ke

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)