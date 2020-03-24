Muhiddin hopes KPL season will be completed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bandari FC technical director Twahir Muhiddin /PHOTO- Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Bandari FC Technical Director Twahir Muhiddin hopes the 2019-20 season will be completed despite the challenges posed by the spread of the coronavirus which has grounded all sporting action in the country.

Muhiddin says he supports the government directive on a total shutdown on sports, but hopes the virus can be contained in time for the completion of the season by at least June 30.

“It is a situation that is unique because we have never seen anything like this. But for the safety of all of us, we have to ensure that we observe whatever the government has told us to do. We have to stay at home and avoid interactions because you never know who has it,” Muhiddin told Capital Sport.

He added; “It is a problem that is all over the world and not unique to Kenya. In football, we have to play our part. I am just hoping we can be able to contain it in the next few weeks and life goes back to normal.”

The longer the virus stays on, the more complicated the season of the Kenyan Premier League and Football Kenya Federation Cup, which Bandari are defending champions, becomes.

With European league saying they hope to complete their seasons by June 30, Muhiddin hopes Kenya can follow the same example.

Meanwhile, he knows how hard it will be for teams once the league resumes especially to get the players back in good shape. For his players, the tactician has admitted it has been hard to train even indoors effectively.

Bandari FC players hurdle together for prayer before their CAF Confederations Cup play-off round tie against Guinea’s Horoya at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 3, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“It is easier for European teams because they have the financial muscle to get equipment that their players can use easily at home. For us, with the rules of limited movement, it is a bit hard. Players have been asked to remain indoors and there is only so much you can do from home,” the experienced tactician stated.

Meanwhile, he hopes the league managers can arrange for a virtual meeting over the next few days to chart a way forward.

“For us to finish this season, I think we have to make sacrifices, play many games within a shorter period of time and have limited rest between this season and the next. It is a very tough situation for everyone,” the tactician stated.

Meanwhile, Kenyan premier League CEO Jack Oguda has also mirrored Muhiddin’s hopes, saying they will try follow in the example of the English Premier League and other top European leagues which hope to complete their seasons by the end of June.

“We are still waiting for the 14-day period to finish at the end of the month then we see what the government will say. But as it looks, we should be prepared for a longer lockdown until we deal with the virus once and for all,” Oguda told Capital Sports.

He says the league management will decide when to convene a governing council meeting to make a decision, but says they remain committed to conclude the season.

