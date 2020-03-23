Spanish football suspended indefinitely

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The match between Eibar and Real Sociedad, cancelled in February following a landslide into a nearby rubbish dump became the first Liga game played behind closed doors because of coronavirus

MADRID, Spain, Mar 23 – All levels of Spanish football have been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, LaLiga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced in a joint statement on Monday.

The Spanish top-flight had already been postponed for two matchdays amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 which has thrown sport in the whole world into confusion, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which might now be postponed.

A statement read: “The Monitoring Commission established by the current RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement AGREES the suspension of professional football competitions until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk.

“Both the RFEF and LaLiga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people and also share our condolences for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of soccer to the many families that are losing loved ones.”

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)