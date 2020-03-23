FKF granted extension to pay Amrouche debt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Belgian Adel Amrouche has been linked with a return to Harambee Stars after Nick Mwendwa was elected FKF President.PHOTO/FILE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – The Football Kenya Federation has been handed a reprieve after world governing body FIFA handed them a 30-day extension to settle a Sh109mn debt owed to former coach Adel Amrouche for unlawful dismissal.

The Daily Nation reported the outcome of a meeting at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich on Monday which had sought to give the way forward after their initial deadline to pay the Belgian lapsed without the promise being met.

“The debtor (FKF) is directed to notify the secretariat to the Disciplinary Committee Federation of every payment made and to provide the relevant proof of payment,” the chairman of FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee is quoted as saying by the Daily Nation.

It adds; “Both parties have 10 days from receipt of terms of the chairman to request in writing the grounds of the decision and that failure to do so will result in the decision (being) binding and final (under article 51 of the Disciplinary Committee).”

FKF had been initially instructed to pay the former tactician the amount after he was sacked from his role in 2014 and since then, there have been accusations and counter accusations between the current FKF office and the predecessor Sam Nyamweya.

FKF’s current office led by Nick Mwendwa has reiterated that the mess was occasioned by the former office and they have constantly started they do not have funds to settle the hefty debt, instead saying the government should help pay up.

The ministry has also at the same time stated they will not delve into the financial settlements, leaving the federation between a rock and a hard place.

It comes at a time when another former coach, Bobby Williamson won a similar case at the Employment and Labor Relations Court.

Failure to pay up or show commitment of paying the debt in the stipulated time might see Kenya dragged into more sanctions which might include its expulsion from the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya also risks missing out on FIFA development funds which might be diverted to pay the former tactician who currently coaches the Botswana national team.

