Coach Henry Omino to be laid to rest April 4

Fallen former Western Stima coach Henry Omino gestures during a past match/PHOTO-Raymond Makhaya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Former Western Stima and Kisumu All Stars head coach Henry Omino will be laid to rest on April 4 at his rural home in Gem, Ogera in Siaya County on April 4 according to his family.

Omino passed away on Friday at his rural home in Ng’iya, Siaya County after succumbing to Thyroid Cancer, at the age of 71.

“That is the date that we have set as a family for the burial and so far, more plans are ongoing. There are daily meetings at home in Kisumu and we will be able to update as we get more plans,” his son Ronald Omino told Capital Sport.

He added; “We have received so much support up to now from friends as well as the football fraternity and it is great to see that dad touched so many lives.”

Meanwhile, the family has set up a pay-bill number to help raise funds to give the football icon and legend a befitting farewell.

Anyone wishing to donate to the kitty can use the paybill number 891300 with the account number OMINO.

The tactician curved his niche coaching in Kisumu having started his career with Kisumu Posta in the 80’s. His most successful stint was with Western Stima where he led them to the final of the KPL Top 8 Cup in 2011 and they finished within the top five on two occasions.

The tactician also became the first tactician to clinch the Sports Journalists Association (SJAK) Fidelity Insurance coach of the month award twice.

