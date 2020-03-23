Arsenal cancel plans to return to training

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Arsenal have cancelled plans to go back to training

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 23 – Arsenal have cancelled plans to resume training on Tuesday, telling players to remain at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal gave an update on Arteta last week, saying the Spaniard is “feeling much better” and is back planning for the remainder of the season as well as speaking to his players.

Arteta’s diagnosis earlier this month led to the postponement of Arsenal’s Premier League match against Brighton, scheduled for March 14, before the rest of England’s top-flight fixtures were suspended, originally until April 4 and then extended to April 30.

The Premier League will resume talks over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic at its next club meeting on April 3.

Sky Sports News has been told a return date of June 1 is one of several put forward for consideration, but clubs did not discuss fixture modelling in detail during an emergency call on March 19.

Arsenal said in a statement: “Our men’s first-team players were scheduled to return to training on Tuesday after completing 14 days isolation following Mikel Arteta’s positive diagnosis for the virus.

“As a result of the current situation we are clear it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to ask players to come back at this time. Therefore our men’s first team, women and academy players are all remaining at home.

“Stay at home and save lives.”

-By Sky Sports

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)