Betway offers online game eSports to punters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – In a time that sportsperson are under lock-down due to the emergence of the coronavirus, betting firm Betway has introduced a new sport known as eSports that is a competitive level gaming played online.

The game involves teams of people playing against each other at a professional level, regularly winning huge sums of money as prizes.

These games are played on a computer in an arena where the professional gamers congregate exclusively. The eSports players are contracted to play for a variety of different organizations.

Teams practice and compete on their respective games just as any other footballer or other sport person would too on the pitch.

However, eSport differs from virtual games in that virtual games are system controlled while eSport games are controlled by humans and with this new sport, Betway punters get a chance to bet on the players and when the players win, the punters also win.

Some of the popular games Betway provides include LOL (League of Legends), Dota 2 and Counter Strike.

The three games are multiplayer games played on an online battle arena where teams battle head on with the ultimate purpose of destroying enemies, structures and terrorists respectively.

Betway offers various betting markets which include Match Result, Map handicap and outright winner.

