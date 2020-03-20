Veteran Kenyan football coach Omino is dead

7 SHARES Share Tweet

Western Stima tactician Henry Omino passes instructions to his players at half time during a past Kenyan Premier League match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Veteran Kenyan Premier League (KPL) coach Henry Omino died early Friday morning aged 71 at a Kisumu hospital after succumbing to thyroid cancer.

Omino, who has been in Kenyan football circles for a long period previously coached Kisumu Posta, Agro Chemical, Western Stima and lately Kisumu All Stars that was promoted to the Premier League this season.

He has scouted and produced top class players who went on to represent the country under the youth and national team levels.

Omino, who saw his coaching expertise rewarded by winning the Kenyan Premier League Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month Award twice while at Western Stima, was dismissed from his coaching role by Kisumu All Stars in January this year.

Omino has left behind a soccer legacy including two sons, David Odhiambo and Ronald Omino, who play for KPL sides KCB and Kakamega Homeboyz respectively.

(Visited 105 times, 105 visits today)