Kiengo wins Karen Johnnie Walker tourney

Winner of the Johnnie Walker Golf Tournament played at Karen Country Club Caroline Kiengo (L) receives her prize from KBL head of customer marketing Kingori Macharia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – Karen Country Club’s Caroline Kiengo, returned a score of 43 points, to beat a field of 211 players and win the overall title at the Johnnie Walker tournament hosted at her home club.

Playing off handicap 23, Caroline returned a total of seven pars, eight bogeys, and two triple bogeys at the par four, 4th and par three 16th on her way ahead of club compatriots Edward Mugo and Jeremy Ngunze who finished with 41 and 40 points respectively.

For her efforts, Caroline took home a bottle of Johnnie Walker 18 years, with Edward Mugo winning a bottle of Johnnie Walker Gold while Jeremy Ngunze took with him a bottle of Johnnie Walker Green.

Limuru’s Macharia returned a score of 39 points to take the guest’s prize, with Carl Wambisi taking the runner up prize with 36 points. Karin Middleton and Vincent Rague picked up the front and back nine awards. Douglas Duncanson took the staff prize with a score of 31 points.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, KBL head of customer marketing Kingori Macharia thanked the participants while outlining the objectives of the tournament.

“Let me start by thanking you all for honouring our invite today and joining us for this Johnnie Walker Golf Day. Today is all about celebrating Johnnie Walker’s golf engagements in the recent past, from the successful Johnnie Walker Golf series that saw us visit nine golf clubs in the country, including the Karen Country Club.

The brand also sponsored the second season of Safari Tour golf series as well as Kenya’s top two Golfers, Dismas Indiza and Greg Snow.” He added.

Other winners included Tom Simba who beat Ken Kubasu on count back to finish in fourth, with Kubasu settling for fifth place and a bottle of Johnnie Walker Black label.

