LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 13 -The 40th edition of the London marathon where Eliud Kipchoge was to defend title, has been postponed from April 26 to October 4, race organisers announced on Friday due to the health crisis caused by the spread of coronavirus.

Event Director Hugh Brasher, said: “The world is in an unprecedented situation grappling with a global pandemic of COVID-19 and public health is everyone’s priority.”

-Developing story-

