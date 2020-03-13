FKF set to postpone, Cup NSL matches

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The Football Kenya Federation is set to postpone this weekend’s Cup round of 16 matches as well as National Super League matches after a government directive on banning public gatherings following the confirmation of a coronavirus case in the country.

The FKF Cup was set to enter the round of 16 this weekend but the government on Friday announced it was banning all public gatherings after a 27-year old student travelling to Nairobi from the USA via London was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

“We will have to postpone the matches this weekend. But we are issuing a comprehensive statement shortly,” FKF Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno told Capital Sport.

The FKF Women’s Premier League was also set to enter its second round of matches this weekend and the same is also set to be halted.

At the same time, Kenya will not send its junior team to the Mediterenean International Cup tournament in Spain after the organizers cancelled the event over the growing COVID-19 which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

-More to follow

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)