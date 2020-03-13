English Premier League suspended till April 4

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The English Premier League is to hold an emergency meeting after Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for new coronavirus

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 13 – The English Premier League suspended all fixtures until April 4 on Friday after a spate of coronavirus cases, including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

“Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time,” the Premier League said in a statement.

-More to follow

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)