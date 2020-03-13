Coronachaos: KRU suspends 2019-20 season

5 SHARES Share Tweet

Mwamba RFC’s Deus Mudaki is tackled by Impala Saracens’ Alvin Marube in their Kenya Cup penultimate round match played at the Nairobi Railway Club. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The Kenya Rugby Union has announced the suspension of the 2019-20 season after a government directive banning all public gatherings following the confirmation of an active coronavirus case in the country.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the Union said; “The suspension starts with fixtures set for March 14 2020 across the Kenya Cup, KRU Championship, KRU Nationwide and the Eric Shirley Shield competitions.”

The 15s season was set to go into the play-offs this weekend. A double header was scheduled at the Impala Sports Club. Impala was to play Mwamba, while Homeboyz was to face Oilers while in the Championship, Machine was to face Egerton while USIU was set to play Northern Suburbs.

Meanwhile, the annual Great Rift 10s scheduled for Nakuru next month is also suspended, pending a new directive by the government and the Union.

