Starlets switch focus to AWCON after Turkey

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma at the Turkish Women’s Cup. PHOTO/Football Kenya Federation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma says the team is ready for the upcoming African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers which kick off on April with the first round set against neighbors Tanzania

The tactician says the experience picked up at the just concluded Turkish Women’s Cup in Alanya has given him a clearer picture of what he needs to work on ahead of the qualifiers.

“I believe we are now prepared to face Tanzania for AWCON qualifiers in April from the experience we have attained in this tournament,” Ouma said.

Starlets finished third at the tournament with only one victory and two losses. Starlets opened their account with a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland’s second string team before consecutive losses against Chile (5-0) and Ghana (3-1).

“I would like to congratulate my players for playing well despite calling them when the Women Premier League clubs were in pre-season,” Ouma remarked.

The tactician took with him a relatively new squad to Turkey with some of the seniors who have just concluded moves out of the country being excluded.

The tactician was in particular praise of Sylvia Makhungu for her performance during the tournament, stating she put up a brilliant show on her very first assignment for the national team.

“Makhungu has showcased her skill as she grabbed her opportunity as she played for the National team for the first time during the tournament,” Ouma said.

Starlet’s Sheril Angachi won the midfielder of the tournament award, after showing an impressive performance in the starlet midfield throughout the tournament.

The girls now jet back home with the focus angled at the Women Premier League which kicked off last weekend. While some teams will be going in for the second round of matches, most which had players in the national team will be making their maiden games.

