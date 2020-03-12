Real’s Marcelo fined Sh11m for driving without licence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, Mar 12 – Real Madrid defender Marcelo has been fined Sh11mn ($117,000) for driving without a valid licence, the Superior Court of Justice in Madrid announced Thursday.

The Brazil international was stopped by police in December after reportedly being clocked driving at 134km/h (83mph) in a 120km/h zone. He was subsequently found to be without a valid licence.

It is not the first driving offence for the 31-year-old left-back. He was fined 6,000 euros in March 2013 for driving after his licence had been revoked.

Marcelo has made 505 appearances for Madrid since joining the club in 2007.

