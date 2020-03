0 SHARES Share Tweet

Juventus’ Daniele Rugani celebrates after scoring a goal during their UEFA Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb, at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, on December 7, 2016

MILAN, Italy, Mar 12 – Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A champions announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old “has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” the Turin club said in a statement.

“Juventus is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him,” the team added.

