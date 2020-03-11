Capital FM seeded top for ‘Road to Anfield’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The triumphant Capital FM team presents the Road to Anfield trophy to Capital Group Limited Chairman Dr Chris Kirubi/PHOTO-FILE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Two-time champions Capital FM football team has been drawn in Pool D for this year’s Standard Chartered five-a-side ‘Road to Anfield’ tournament to take place at St Mary’s School on Saturday.

The Best Mix of Music team, who are the 2016 and 17 local champions will take on Gertrude Hospital, technology firm Samasource, insurers Britam and Electronic company Schneider in their bid to maneuver the relatively tricky Pool.

Speaking after the draw was conducted on Wednesday at the Standard Chartered Bank Head Quarters in Nairobi, Capital FM skippers Lassie Atrash said they will take a game at a time, but first task will be to get out of the Pool.

“As it has always been, its not easy, no team is a pushover, so we will take all the teams seriously. Some of the teams in our Pool we have faced them before like Britam and Gertrude Hospital but that is history and we don’t duel on the past, we see them as new teams,” Atrash told Capital Sport.

He added; “Its not an easy Pool, all those teams are strong, our focus is on the opening match for now. We know the terrain of the tournament having competed for a long period, we hope all goes our way.”

Capital FM’s captain Lassie Atrash(left) dribbles past Felix Wachira of Letshogo Rangers

Capital FM will be out to go one better after coming short last year where they were edged out in the final on post-match penalties by Letshego and if they achieve the feat, the Best Mix of Music will write history by becoming the first team to lift the local title three times.

The team based at 19th Floor, Lonhro House are the first in Africa to win the Standard Chartered World Trophy after accomplishing the mission in 2016 at Anfield Stadium, the home of Liverpool FC.

This year, the local winner will have a lifetime chance of watching Live Liverpool lift the English Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years at their last home game against Chelsea May 10 at Anfield.

-Media Teams seeded-

Capital FM won the title in 2016 and 17. Photo/FILE

With all the media teams seeded, Mediamax Network Limited headlines Pool A and will face Bamburi Cement, APHRC, Craft Silicon and KPMG where else Royal Media Services are in Pool B where they will play Diageo, Car and General, ICPAK and Sandlam Group.

Radio Africa highlights Pool C alongside Computech Limited, PWC, Beersdorf and Vivo Energy, Standard Group are in Pool E with Multichoice, USIU, Jubilee Insurance as well as Davis and Shirtliff.

Nation Media Group leads Group F where they will lock horns with Sameer Africa, Nestle, Zamara and JH Prego while Group G will see EABL square it out with AC Nielsen, Total Kenya, Unilever and Galana Oil.

The final Pool H will comprise of Deloitte, National Aviation Services (NAS), Tallow Oil, MFI and British American Tobacco (BAT).

