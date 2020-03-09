Njoroge crowned winner of Johnnie Walker Series finale

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Four pars in the front nine and six in the back nine was all he needed to earn a Kenya Open Pro-Am Qualification slot.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Handicap 17 Ian Njoroge was in imperious form as he emerged the winner of the Johnnie Walker Series Grand Finale at the Vet Lab golf course over the weekend.

The winner will nevertheless cool his heels until a new date for the Open is determined. The Kenya Open was postponed indefinitely following a government directive to ban all international events and meetings in the next 30 days.

Apart from the Jonnie Walker series winner, the finale also qualified four more players including runner-up Nelson Check (34points), third-placed John Odhiambo (34points), and Caleb Kositany with 33points.

Watson Burugu emerged the member winner with 39 points.

Kenya Breweries Limited Head of Customer Marketing King’ori Macharia said the series is geared towards whipping up the enthusiasm of amateur golfers in the country as well as growing of the sport of golf.

“As a company, we are excited to partake in an activity which strives to grow the evergreen golf sports tourism sector in the country as well as the standards of amateur games,” said Macharia.

The Johnnie Walker series has been to various courses across the country including Royal, Karen, Windsor, Thika, Kiambu, Muthaiga, Sigona,Limuru and Nakuru.

