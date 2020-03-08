Wiyeta hit Itigo, clinch Chapa Dimba Rift cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Wiyeta Girls celebrate one of their two goals against Itigo during the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Rift Valley Regional finals at the Kericho Green Stadium on March 8, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

KERICHO, Kenya, Mar 8 – First half goals from Dorine Aujat, Jecinta Karemana and Sharlyne Opisa saw Wiyeta Girls High School clinch the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Rift Valley Region girls’ title at the Kericho Green Stadium on Sunday.

Wiyeta who were 17-0 winners over Bomet Queens in the semi-finals on Saturday showed they were the better team in the tournament, putting up a display in the first half to wrap up the title and finish the tourney without conceding.

Wiyeta were halfway done and dusted with the title by halftime. They were 3-0 up, the most dominant side and with limited threat in their own goal.

They had gone ahead after 10 minutes, Wanda scoring her third goal of the tournament with a low shot that flew straight into the bottom right of goal. Wiyeta had threatened early with Dorine Aujat’s shot from range being spilled by the keeper.

Wiyeta Girls striker Sharlyne Opisa in action against Itigo during the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Rift Valley Regional finals at the Kericho Green Stadium on March 8, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Five minutes after they had gone ahead, Wiyeta threatened again, this time Aujat’s freekick from the left being pushed to the crossbar by the keeper.

Diana Musilivi also had a go at goal with her shot on the second bite of the cherry going just wide after her initial effort had been blocked by a forest of legs at the edge of the box.

Itigo tried to put themselves together to find a way back into the match as they had been pushed into their own half, rarely crossing the halfway mark.

They had a chance in the 27th minute when their star player Claudia Kadenge had a freekick from range, but her effort went inches over with the Wiyeta keeper beaten.

Sensing that the girls from Nandi were gathering pace to give assault, Wiyeta pushed their bid to have the possession count for goals and they did so, scoring the second in the 33rd minute.

Wiyeta Girls striker Jecinta Karemana in action against Itigo during the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Rift Valley Regional finals at the Kericho Green Stadium on March 8, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Karemana hit the back of the net for her fourth goal in two matches, slapping the ball low after being teed up by Opisa who had done well to dribble her way into space inside the box. Karemana then returned the favour setting up Opisa for the third a minute to halftime.

The pint sized winger controlled a cross from Musilivi before setting up the forward who struck home with a brilliant shot.

With the steaming mid-afternoon sun, the pace and tempo of the first half hugely dropped with chances few and far in between. Musilivi had a freekick from distance well handled by the keeper while Opisa had another effort from distance kiss the bar.

For the victory, Wiyeta clinch a ticket to the national finals set for Mombasa in June as well as a cash reward of Sh200,000.

