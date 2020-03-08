KUSA championship celebrates International Women’s Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Female students from 33 universities across the country came together to celebrate the international women’s day in style during the 9th edition of the KUSA women’s Championships that culminated yesterday at the Africa Nazarene University.

The various teams took part in different sport disciplines among them football, basketball, badminton, taekwondo, netball, volleyball, hockey, rugby, darts, softball, chess, table tennis, lawn tennis, scrabble, athletics, swimming and karate.

And for the first time in the history of the event, KUSA partnered with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) women commission which is commonly known as the Women in Sport Commission.

In line with the International Women’s Day theme, which focused on gender equality and running under the Harsh tag #eachforequal, the commission used the championship platform to reach out to young sports ladies, preaching the gospel of “realizing women equality through sports”.

“Over the years, the event has seen numbers of participants increasing. This has therefore opened up an opportunity for NOCK to create awareness, and empower the ladies to join national federations, take up management and/or leadership positions which contributes to a continuous cycle of empowerment in sports,” said Paurvi Rawal, the chairlady of the Women in Sport Commission.

“In the same breath, NOCK through WISC is interested in discovering the challenges women in sports are going through in the practice of sports in universities as a starting point to finding solutions to these challenges in order to retain more women in sports,” added Rawal.

At the end of the event which attracted about 30,00 women, NOCK and KUSA issued certificates of participation.

