Bengi off the ramp first in Nyahururu Rally

Bengi off the ramp first on KCB Nyahururu Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – Eric Bengi and his partner Peter Mutuma will be the first ones off the ramp when the second round of the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) which revs off in Nyahururu on Sunday.

The former KNRC Group N and 2WD Champion is set to unveil his new Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X car after retiring a similar make due to reliability gremlins.

All has not been well with Bengi’s ex-Farhaaz Khan’s Evo10 which suffered reliability issues and exited most of the events it was entered into.

Tejveer Rai and Gavin Laurence on their second outing in the VW Polo R5 will take off in third followed by Ian Duncan in his ‘monster’ Nissan Patrol pick up.

Crews had a feel of the route which is being run on 99% private farms.

A total of 13 drivers will start the rally from KCB Nyahururu Branch tomorrow with action proper headed for Rumuruti.

The route course is smooth and flat out.

Dennis Mwenda who is navitating Steve Mwangi said: ” The roads are fantastic. Very well marked, graded and have a mix of everything from flat out sections to twisty, to jumps and rocks. The roads are wide. There are wild animals but not on the rally route.

The power stage is awesome and very very fast. The first 7km are exactly the same as SS1 but at the 7km mark you go left.. Very fast and flowing.”

The fastest driver on the power stage (19.32km Aiyami) which is the last on tomorrow’s itinerary will savour two bonus points.

Two stages, Ol Maisor and Sosian, will be repeated twice after which rally traffic will embark on the power stage.

Start List

Eric Bengi/ Peter Mutuma (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X)

Tejveer Rai/Gavin Lawrence (VW Polo R5)

Ian Duncan//Tej Sehmi (Nissan Patrol)

Carl Tundo/ Tim Jessop (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X)

Onkar Rai/ Stuart Loudon (VW Polo R5)

Baldev Chager /Ravi Soni (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X)

Karan Patel /James Mwangi (Ford Fiesta R5)

Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X)

Issa Amwari/Job Njiru (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X)

Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel

Evans Kavisi/ Absolom Aswani (Subaru Impreza N10)

Steve Mwangi/Dennis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza)

Daren Miranda/Wayne Fernandes (Subaru Impreza)

KNRC STANDINGS AS AT KNRC 1-KCB GURU NANAK RALLY

1. Carl Tundo 31

2. Baldev Chager 26

3. Onkar Rai 24

4. Ian Duncan 19

5. Jasmeet Chana 17

6. Nikhil Sachania 15

7. Evans Kavisi 13

8. Yassin Nasser (UG) 11

9. Steve Mwangi 9

10. Daren Miranda 7

