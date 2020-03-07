You are here:

Bengi off the ramp first in Nyahururu Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – Eric Bengi and his partner Peter Mutuma will be the first ones off the ramp when the second round of the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) which revs off in Nyahururu on Sunday.

The former KNRC Group N and 2WD Champion is set to unveil his new Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X car after retiring a similar make due to reliability gremlins.

All has not been well with Bengi’s ex-Farhaaz Khan’s Evo10 which suffered reliability issues and exited most of the events it was entered into.

Tejveer Rai and Gavin Laurence on their second outing in the VW Polo R5 will take off in third followed by Ian Duncan in his ‘monster’ Nissan Patrol pick up.

Crews had a feel of the route which is being run on 99% private farms.

A total of 13 drivers will start the rally from KCB Nyahururu Branch tomorrow with action proper headed for Rumuruti.

The route course is smooth and flat out.

Dennis Mwenda who is navitating Steve Mwangi said: ” The roads are fantastic. Very well marked, graded and have a mix of everything from flat out sections to twisty, to jumps and rocks. The roads are wide. There are wild animals but not on the rally route.

The power stage is awesome and very very fast. The first 7km are exactly the same as SS1 but at the 7km mark you go left.. Very fast and flowing.”

The fastest driver on the power stage (19.32km Aiyami) which is the last on tomorrow’s itinerary will savour two bonus points.

Two stages, Ol Maisor and Sosian, will be repeated twice after which rally traffic will embark on the power stage.

Start List

Eric  Bengi/ Peter  Mutuma      (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X)               

Tejveer  Rai/Gavin  Lawrence  (VW Polo R5)            

Ian  Duncan//Tej  Sehmi  (Nissan Patrol)    

Carl  Tundo/ Tim  Jessop   (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X)    

 Onkar  Rai/ Stuart  Loudon  (VW Polo R5) 

 Baldev  Chager /Ravi  Soni (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X)

 Karan  Patel /James  Mwangi (Ford Fiesta R5)           

 Jasmeet  Chana/Ravi  Chana      (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X)              

Issa  Amwari/Job  Njiru (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X)  

 Nikhil  Sachania/Deep  Patel   

 Evans  Kavisi/ Absolom  Aswani   (Subaru Impreza N10)          

Steve  Mwangi/Dennis  Mwenda     (Subaru Impreza) 

Daren  Miranda/Wayne  Fernandes   (Subaru Impreza)                

KNRC STANDINGS AS AT KNRC 1-KCB GURU NANAK RALLY

1. Carl Tundo 31

2. Baldev Chager 26

3. Onkar Rai 24

4. Ian Duncan 19

5. Jasmeet Chana 17

6. Nikhil Sachania 15

7. Evans Kavisi 13

8. Yassin Nasser (UG) 11

9. Steve Mwangi 9

10. Daren Miranda 7

