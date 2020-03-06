On form Rupia makes Harambee Stars return

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Elvis Rupia in training with AFC Leopards. Photo/TIMOTHY OLOBULU

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – On form Elvis Rupia of AFC Leopards has made a comeback to the national football team, Harambee Stars after being included in 16-man local based players in the provisional squad for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Comoros.

Rupia, who is on loan at AFC Leopards from Wazito FC has so far netted nine goals to attract the eyes of Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi ahead of the residential camps dated March 9-10 and 16-17 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Rupia made his call up debut in 2018 under the tutelage of Frenchman Sebastian Migne when he featured for Nzoia Sugar, but did not break through the ranks to earn a first cap.

Making their debuts are midfielders Michael Mutinda from KCB and Wazito FC’s Brian Musa.

Kimanzi will later name foreign based players who will join the local based players for residential training ahead of the back-to-back qualifiers.

Harambee Stars will take on Comoros at home on March 25 before traveling away to Moroni March 29.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Robert Mboya (Tusker)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Baraka Badi (KCB), Sammy Mejja (Tusker), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (Mathare United)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Michael Mutinda (KCB), Brian Musa (Wazito), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia)

Forwards

Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Timothy Otieno (Tusker)

