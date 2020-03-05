Muguna form due to position switch- Polack

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gor Mahia head coach Steven Polack explains a point to skipper Kenneth Muguna during the CAF Champions League match against Algeria’s USM Alger at the Kasarani Stadium on September 29, 2019

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Gor Mahia head coach Steve Polack has disclosed that switching skipper Kenneth Muguna to a more advanced role has led to the midfielder’s rise in form that has seen him score nine goals and lay off 13 assists so far across all competitions for the reigning league champions.

Muguna has been deployed as a second striker, assuming the creative role and his numbers don’t lie; the position switch has worked in his favor.

“Kenneth has his strengths and a lot of quality and for a player like him, you have to play to his strengths. His strength is not coming in to get the ball from our own half. You want him in the final third and that is why he has scored so many goals and he would have had more,” Polack stated.

“For a midfield player to get nine goals and 13 assists is not a bad return at all and I think he has been an integral part of our attack,” further added the tactician.

Muguna has been Gor Mahia’s key man. Slowly winning his place in Gor Mahia fans’ hearts after returning from an unsuccessful stint in Albania.

Gor Mahia skipper Kenneth Muguna celebrates his goal against Western Stima during a Kenyan Premier League clash at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on February 29, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

He has managed to cement his place back in the team and the fact that he was handed the armband at the beginning of the campaign further cemented his place as a core figure for Polack’s season.

Muguna now says he wants to keep scoring goals, but his main ambition is not on personal achievement but to help the team retain their league title and give an assault at the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup title.

“When I came in, I was playing in a deeper role either as a number six or a number 1ight. But this season the coach told me he wants me to play as a number 10 because he saw that I could add something better upfront,” Muguna says.

He adds; “It is not really hard for me because this is a position that I played elsewhere and I am very comfortable in it.”

Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna during a training session at the Camp Toyoyo Ground on March 5, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The midfielder will be key as Gor makes a run up for a record extending 19th league title, but most specifically on Sunday when they take on arch-rivals AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby at the Kasarani Stadium.

Over the last few years, Gor has dominated AFC in this crunch tie, but Muguna admits their first meeting this year will be even tougher with Ingwe riding on some good form.

“It will be harder because they are in good form and most importantly, I don’t think the past results will count for much. Yes, we have been dominating but I know they will come seeking revenge but we are ready,”

“Whoever is mentally and physically prepared and with a heart to fight will be winner. It will be a balanced game. Both sides have been scoring goals but we hope to carry the day,” Muguna noted.

The midfielder has been a class act in the last two derbies and his creativity upfront will be a crucial factor as they seek another win and bragging rights.

