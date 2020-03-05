Aguero sends Man City to FA Cup quarters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aguero celebrating. Photo/COURTESY

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 5 – Sergio Aguero’s second-half strike helped holders Manchester City progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals at the expense of Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side failed to register a single shot on target in the first half with Nicolas Otamendi’s header off the bar the closest either side came in a cagey opening.

The six-time FA Cup winners started the second half in much better fashion as Benjamin Mendy’s drive crashed against the bar before Joe Wildsmith denied Bernando Silva with a smart stop down to his left.

However, it was once again Manchester City’s all-time top goalscorer who proved the difference as he wriggled free of his marker to drive home his 23rd goal of the season.

Wildsmith, who was making his first appearance since August 2018, will be disappointed not to have kept out the effort having got a hand to it, but the ball spun up and trickled over the line to the delight of the 5,000 travelling City fans.

More to follow.

