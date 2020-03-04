Kamworor aims fourth World Half title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kamworor determined to win record fourth World Half Marathon title

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 4 – Defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor and 2018 bronze medallist Pauline Kamulu will lead the Kenyan squad for the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020, set for 29 March in the northern Polish Baltic coast city.

Since winning his first title in Copenhagen in 2014, Kamworor has become one of the finest distance runners of his generation, winning the next two world half marathon and world cross country titles, collecting a pair of New York City Marathon crowns while improving the world record over the distance to 58:01, also in Copenhagen, but five years after his initial triumph there.

He’ll be joined by Kibiwott Kandie, the winner of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in 58:58 on 21 February, the fastest time in the world this year. On 15 February, Kandie defeated Kamworor at the fiercely competition Kenya Defence Forces Cross Country Championships.

Leonard Barsoton, the 2017 world cross country silver medallist who finished sixth in Ras Al Khaimah last month, is also on the team.

Others names include Shadrack Kimining Korir, who finished third at January’s Houston Half Marathon in 59:27, and Victor Kimutai Chumo, winner of last month’s Barcelona Half Marathon where he clocked 59:58.

Kamulu clocked 1:06:56 in Valencia two years ago, a career best.

She’ll be joined by Monica Wanjuhi, who has a 1:09:29 best set last year; Brillian Jepkorir Kipkoech, who finished runner-up at the Houston Half Marathon last month in 1:08:08; Dorcas Kimeli, who improved to 1:07:10 in Barcelona last month; and unheralded Dorcas Jepchirchir.

Team roster:

MEN –

Geoffrey Kamworor

Kibiwott Kandie

Leonard Barsoton

Shadrack Kimining Korir

Victor Kimutai Chumo

WOMEN –

Pauline Kamulu

Monica Wanjuhi

Brillian Jepkorir Kipkoech

Dorcas Kimeli

Dorcas Jepchirchir

