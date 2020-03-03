Onkar eyes fourth win at KCB Nyahururu Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Onkar Rai raises the dust in a past rally.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Following his fairy tale hat-trick last year, Onkar Singh Rai hopes to maintain his dogged campaign in search of unprecedented glory when KCB Nyahururu Rally gets underway this weekend.

The former Kenya National Division Two Champion (now in Premier Class) will be going for a fourth successive title in the Rift Valley Motor and Sports Club (RVMSC) organised round behind the wheel of a VW Polo R5.

This will be Onkar’s first outing with Scottish co-driver Stuart Loudon in the RVMSC round.

Loudon first navigated Onkar last year and is back for the full 2020 KNRC season with Onkar.

Onkar will face stiff opposition from his Kabras Sugar Racing teammates Baldev Chager (Evo 10) and Tejveer Singh Rai. Tejveer who is Onkar’s elder brother will pilot a similar VW Polo R5.

Series leader Carl “Flash’ Tundo will also being going for his second consecutive win of the season in his R4 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

Kabras are going for the jugular in 2020 following successful pre-season testing last month.

Besides three bonus points for winning the power stage in the season opening Guru Nanak Rally, Onkar sealed the podium dash behind winner Tundo and teammate Chager.

Onkar Rai: “The essence is to continue with the same pace. Fighting the experience of Boldy and Tundo is always there but I am sure we can get them this time round. To really beat Flash and Boldy in the stages is a really good feeling because I know how fast these guys drive. Beating them in the power stage was a big bonus for me on Guru Nanak,” said Onkar.

He added: “We started off the season on the right foot, but we will need consistency. To throw Boldly (Chager) off his crown and Flash from the lead will be damn hard and not as easy as people may think it will be.”

Onkar racked up back to back wins in his home event between 2017 and 2019 and will be attempting his fourth in a VW Polo.

He has vowed to give Chager and Tundo a run for their money this season.

Meanwhile, preparations for the event are in full swing, according to KMSF General Manager Mwaura Njuguna.

The event will be flagged off at the KCB Nyahururu Branch after speeches and drivers’ briefing.

Scrutineering will take place on Saturday at Panari Hotel in Nyahururu.

Prize giving and service park will be centred on Ol’ Maisor Ranch in Rumuruti where spectators will get to savour three runs of rally action on the designated spectator stage. The venue will also host the Rally HQ.

Rally action will revolve around Rumuruti area.

